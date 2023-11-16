Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

