USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $105,883.26 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

