Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

