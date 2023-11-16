Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $455.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.30.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

