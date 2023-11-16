Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

