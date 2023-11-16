Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

