Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

