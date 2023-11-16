Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
