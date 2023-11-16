Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Verge has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,101.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00196253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00635529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00431245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00133096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

