VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $242,872 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

