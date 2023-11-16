Veritable L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $512,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $659.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

