Veritable L.P. Sells 130 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

