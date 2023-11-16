Vestor Capital LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 134,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,831,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,073,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

