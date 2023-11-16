Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $349.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.15 and a 200 day moving average of $350.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

