Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Buys £52,500 in Stock

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider Stella Panu purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($64,472.55).

Stella Panu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Stella Panu purchased 100,000 shares of Vianet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($84,735.36).

Vianet Group Stock Performance

LON VNET opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of £22.91 million, a PE ratio of 7,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.48. Vianet Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 50.25 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.09).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

