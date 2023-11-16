Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.28

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.25. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 992,414 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

