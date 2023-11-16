Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 12.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 7,833,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,635,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

The stock has a market cap of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

