Virios Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virios Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

VIRI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

