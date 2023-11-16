VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,170 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

