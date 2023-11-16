Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48 on February 2nd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4815 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

