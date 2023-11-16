Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 20517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile



Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

