Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.54. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 452,848 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,852,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.