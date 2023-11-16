Walken (WLKN) Price Up 28% This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $3.02 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,032,824 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

