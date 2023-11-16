Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.40-6.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.0-5.5% yr/yr to $641.6-644.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.32 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.36.

WMT opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,641,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 32,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

