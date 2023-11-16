Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 125.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WM opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

