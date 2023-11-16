Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

