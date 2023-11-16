Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,132,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,673,377 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.