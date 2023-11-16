Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund ( NYSE:WDI Free Report ) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

