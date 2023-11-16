Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.