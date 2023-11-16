Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
