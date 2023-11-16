Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.