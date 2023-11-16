Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
