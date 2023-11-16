Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.