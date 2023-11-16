Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

