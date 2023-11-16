Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

