Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
