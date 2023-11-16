WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WYY opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

