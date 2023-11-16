William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.