William K. Heiden Buys 100,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) Director William K. Heiden purchased 100,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,667,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.