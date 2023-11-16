Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells $271,650.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $161.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

