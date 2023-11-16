Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

