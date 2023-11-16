Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 341 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLAC opened at $545.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.61. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $550.67. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

