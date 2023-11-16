Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $381.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.