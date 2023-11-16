Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

