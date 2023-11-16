Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

MDGL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.