Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $275.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

