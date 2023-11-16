Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,692.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $213.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

