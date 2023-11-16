Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 10,059 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

