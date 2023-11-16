Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 3,241 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 355,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.32.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

