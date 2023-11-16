Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $461.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

