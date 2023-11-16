Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $609.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

