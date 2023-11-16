Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $506.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

