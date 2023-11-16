Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours
In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
