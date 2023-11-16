Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

