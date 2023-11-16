Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 764 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

