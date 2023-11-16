WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 243,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 160,053 shares.The stock last traded at $46.72 and had previously closed at $45.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 93.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.